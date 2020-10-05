1956-2020
After years of struggling with congestive heart failure, Lindsey “Lindy” Dean Lawson passed away peacefully on October 3, in care and comfort at Houston Hospice with his sister Marie by his side.
A native Houstonian, Lindy had two careers as a chef and as a machinist. He found a second life living in Texas City where he made friendships of a lifetime with “the Judge” and Bob Moody, among many others.
A true Texan, Lindy had a penchant for guns—for target practice only, never for hunting. He adored all living creatures, especially birds, cats, and a smart, little Chihuahua named Sassy. Watching movies and studying history were other interests, and he never stopped enjoying both.
He loved his entire family and was eternally grateful to Kenneth and Iona Lawson for their lifelong loving kindness and support.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park cemetery, 2602 S Houston Ave. in Humble, Texas. Please visit the memorial page at Rosewood.cc
