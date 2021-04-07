SANTA FE — Marvin Jack Wagner, age 73, passed away April, 5, 2021 at Ashton Parke Care Center in Texas City. Marvin was the first born child of Jack and Rosie Wagner. Marvin proved to be a challenge from the beginning with a difficult delivery for Rosie. He was a stubborn child and we are sure many Hail Mary’s were prayed by both Rosie and Jack as he entered school. School proved not to be his forte so he finally gave up on school to pursue other avenues.
Marvin was a hard worker. Anyone that knew him would agree. No matter what job, he gave it his all. He worked for Tibaldo’s Feed Store, Bay Concrete, Galveston County Roads and Bridges, and in his retirement years, he ran Marvin’s Trading Post and was well known for his “scrapping” business. He would begin his day early in the morning and ended around dusk. He would clean out garages, yards, and helped haul off “junk” for many widows. Many times the only pay he would accept was a home cooked dinner. Many people remember him picking up trash along Highway 6. People would honk and he would give that big smile and wave.
Marvin lived a simple life, never asking for much and he never complained. If someone asked him for money or to store something on his property, he never said no. We always said God took care of Marvin. He was raised to be a man of faith and we believe God is taking care of Marvin right now.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rosie; and nephew Leonard Smith.
He is survived by two brothers, Edward Wagner, and Richard Wagner and wife Beverly; three sisters, Doris Weems and husband Carl Lynn Weems, Mary Ann Smith, and Lucy McGregor and husband Mike; ex-sister-in-law Cindy Gates Wagner; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and numerous friends(too many to count).
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas, with Father David Harris officiating. Face masks are required at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19, there will be no reception held after the graveside services.
The family is asking that instead of sending flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the following: the staff at Ashton Parke Care Center, A-Med Hospice and Right At Home Senior care for their excellent care, kindness and compassion during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the UTMB Emergency Room Department staff and the 11th Floor Ace Unit staff at Jennie Sealy for their excellent care during his brief hospital stay.
”To our Dear Mother, there is no need to worry anymore, your first-born is at your side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.