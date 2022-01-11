Bobbye Kitchener

SANTA FE — Bobbye Jean Kitchener, 88, of Santa Fe Texas passed away on January 5, 2022. Born October 12, 1933 in Beverly, KY, Bobbye was the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Ida Mae Jackson Slusher. Bobbye grew up in Red Bird and was a graduate of the Red Bird Mission School and later attended Union College.
A longtime resident of Santa Fe Texas, this is where Bobbye raised her family. She attended the First Baptist Church of Alta Loma for many years. Bobbye began her career in training horses at a very young age. She spent the better part of six decades independently raising, training and showing Quarter horses to many great successes. She was also the organizational leader of the Indians 4H club in Galveston County, with her dear friend Bobby Yeamans for over forty years. She was also a highly sought-after instructor, mentor and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Kitchener; siblings: Lucy Stevens, James Slusher, Arthur Slusher, Ernest Slusher, Albert Benjamin Slusher; and grandson: Zach Moulton.
Survivors include her sister: Daisy (Doll) Giles; children: Susie Moulton (Gary Meyer), Daniel Kitchener, Ida Kay Huebner, Anthony S Kitchener, Penny Blackmon (Barry Hessler), and Daisy Chenoweth
(Richard); grandchildren: Dawn Anders (Jason), Eddie Barnes (Monica), Ciara Moulton, Jake Bigford (Laurin), and Aaron, Bryce, Richard, Joshua, and Robert Chenoweth; great grandchildren: Skylar, Tyler, Logan, Nathan, Kaizley, Hollyn, Hope, Preston and Lilly. Her horse of twenty-four years, Docs Smokey Shadow and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crowder Funeral home in Dickinson Texas.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Alta Loma by Pastor Jake Bigford. Address is 5400 FM 646, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. There will be a graveside service immediately after at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock Texas.
