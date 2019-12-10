Steven Ekstrom passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1967 to Shirley and LT Ekstrom.
Survived by his mother, Shirley Ekstrom; and sister's Marilyn and Connie; and brother, Ricky.
He enjoyed riding in the car and eating out at restaurants and just hanging out at the beach watching his puppy run around. He had many friends he would light up with his smile.
Visitation with the family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 10 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home, 1221 6th Street North, Texas City 77590 (409) 945-2217
He will be laid to rest in Hallettsville, Texas at Old Kinkler Cemetery.
