ANGLETON — Catarino Torres III, 64 years old, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on August 15, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m., at Palms Funeral Home, located at 2300 E. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas, 77515. Services will begin at 3:00p.m.
Catarino Torres III (affectionately known as Cat) was born in Harlingen, Texas on November 24, 1956. He attended school in Texas City, Texas and graduated from Texas City High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Norma Torres on July 20, 2002, at Family Life Church, in Lake Jackson, Texas. He worked for BP Amoco, for approximately 36 years, before retiring. He was a proud Veteran who served his Country in the United States Navy in 1977.
Cat was a charismatic person, known for his beautiful smile and personality. He loved to ride his Harleys, garden, fix up his motorcycles, fix cars and houses, hunt, fish, cook/bbq and spend time with his family and friends. He had a big heart as was demonstrated in how he helped others, fostered children and was a father figure to so many. This world has lost a beautiful soul and he will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his niece Leticia L. Ortiz.
He is survived by his wife: Norma Torres, Parents: Catarino Torres Jr. and Dora J. Torres, Children: Maria T. Guyton (Scotty), Catarino A. Torres (Karen), Aaron D. Torres (Andrea), Joel H. Ward, Lane Dewesee, Trey Torres, Crystal Torres, Colby Torres, Jordan Torres, Marcuino Torres, Marion Torres and Joseph Decker. Siblings: Armelita Ortiz and Diana L. Cuello (Ernie). Grandchildren: Jordan Garcia, Hunter Guyton, Katelynn Torres, Alejandro Torres and Aeden Torres. Nephews: Peter Ortiz III and Gregory E. Torres (who was also his God-Son). Great Nephew: Caiden Ortiz and numerous relatives and friends.
The Torres Family wishes to extend our most sincere gratitude to those that sent prayers from near and far.
