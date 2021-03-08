LA MARQUE — Calvin Willard Crowe, age 76, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City. 409-986-9900
TEXAS CITY — Beverly Churchwell, age 74, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.com
