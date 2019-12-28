Norma Jeanne Fuselier Abernathy Honeycutt passed away on December 25, 2019 at home in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born April 29, 1931 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Beulah Perrodin Fuselier Manuel and Golbert Joseph Fuselier.
She passed on Christmas Day 2019 at the age of 88. What a Blessing to be with our Lord on His Birthday!
Jeanne spent most of her life in Texas City, where she raised her family with the love of her life, Jearl Dean ”JD” Abernathy, until his death in 1980. She was fortunate to meet and marry the second love of her life, Billy Jack “BJ” Honeycutt. Upon moving from Texas City, they spent many years in retirement in Fredericksburg, Texas before moving to Sugar Land.
Jeanne will be remembered for her kindness, her grace and beauty, her strength, her love for others and her faith. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Jimmy Manuel and her husband JD Abernathy. She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, BJ Honeycutt; children Randy Abernathy and wife Julie, Ricky Abernathy and wife Tonya, Keith Abernathy and wife Sheri and Annette Abernathy Bain and husband Steve; eleven grandchildren: Ashlee Abernathy Scott, Austin Abernathy, Colin Abernathy, RJ Abernathy, Jake Abernathy, David Abernathy Jr., Chase Abernathy, Jearl Dwayne “JD” Abernathy, Maggie Bain Brill, Alex Bain, and Brandon Bain; nine great grandchildren and many loving extended family members including her wonderful brothers, Joe, Jerry and Cecil Fuselier.
While those left behind will miss her greatly, all take comfort in knowing she is at peace. She will be making gumbo in heaven and embracing her loved ones waiting on her there.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Interment will immediately follow at Bethany Cemetery in Deer Park, Texas. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.