Ronald Scott Lyons

1962—2019
When his family first moved to the Galveston in 1975, Scott fell in love with the water and fishing on the island. After attending Ball High School he moved to Tucson, Arizona where he became a licensed general contractor. The White Mountains became his source of peace and inspiration.
After hurricane Ike, Scott returned to the island to rebuild his mother’s home. Once completed, he attended Galveston College to become a licensed heating and air conditioning technician.
He is survived by his mother Sue Lyons-Vogler and his father Ronald Lyons. His siblings Loni Lyons-Represas, Andrea Lyons-Williams, Lucinda Lyons-Teter, and Steve Lyons.
He is also survived by his children Blake Lyons, Kaytie Austin, and Juan Ortiz. His grandchildren Jackson Lyons, Paisyn Lyons, Lauren Austin and Wyatt Brown.
A memorial gathering will be held at his Mother’s home starting at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
