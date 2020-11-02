FRIENDSWOOD — Mike Miranda, 71, was born in Texas City, Texas on March 31st, 1949. He gained his wings on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was a long-time resident of Texas City, TX being a graduate of Texas City High School in 1967. While in high school, Mike played baseball and football to later carry out his love for softball to play in the Men's Slow Pitch League. Mike was well-known as the Home Run King leading him to be inducted to the Nolan Ryan Hall of Fame in Alvin, TX.
He met his wife Janie and become high school sweethearts after meeting at one of Mike's baseball games. He and Janie married on June 21st, 1969 and have lived a beautiful 51 years together.
Mike worked alongside his father at Texas City Railroad which then led to his 25 years of hard work as a pipe fitter for Union Carbide before retiring with Dowell Chemical. After retirement, Mike took on his love for woodworking and crafts with his loving wife, Janie. He enjoyed his time on the golf course with anyone who would join him on the offer.
Mike cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandkids who he absolutely loved and adored. He also enjoyed cooking and watching Texans football and Astros baseball. Mike never met a stranger and was known as 'Popo' to many near and afar.
Mike Miranda will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Mike Miranda was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Sara Miranda, and brother, Ignazio "Chito" Miranda.
Mike is survived by loving wife, Janie Miranda; daughters, Lori Miranda and husband Bacilio Hernandez of League City, TX, and Nicole Leon and husband Erik Leon of Friendswood, TX; son, James Miranda and fiancé Ragan Gainey of La Porte, TX; grandchildren, Felipe and Erika Leon, Celeste Hernandez, Mya Miranda, Aiden Gainey, and London Miranda; sisters, Carolina "Caro" Garcia and husband Antonino "Tony" Garcia, and Catalina "Mary" Arevalo as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Sammy Valdez, Felix Herrera, Eric Orrill, Andy Arevalo, Eddie Garcia, and Bryan Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers are Marvin Williams, Homer Martinez, Juan Baigen and Jack Foreman.
The family of Mike Miranda would like to extend there thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and especially Dr. Aziza F. Sarker and the nurses of SNG League City Dialysis Center.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 4:30-6:00 p.m., followed by a 6pm Reciting of the Rosary on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home -Texas City with Interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.