HITCHCOCK—
Shirley Henderson Gregory, 85, died at her residence in Texas on September 3, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born June 21, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of Viola High and Carter Bingham.
She married Bertrand Henderson, Sr. in 1952 and they settled in Hitchcock to raise their family. Shirley was a devoted mother of six. She was active in the First United Methodist Church serving several years on their board and singing in the choir. Blessed with an amazing voice, she was often asked to sing at special occasions like weddings. Trained and talented at floral design, Shirley enjoyed making arrangements and sharing them with countless friends and family.
She retired from La Marque Medical Clinic as office manager. In 1984, she married Bernard Gregory and shared fifteen wonderful years prior to his death in 1999.
In addition to her mother and father, she was predeceased by husband, Bernard Gregory; son, Michael and daughters, Randi and Kerrie. She is survived by brother, Gil High and wife, Lynn, Steve High and wife, Melanie; son, Bert Henderson, Jr. and wife, Judy; daughter, Cheryl Pawlowski and husband, Tom, daughter Leigh House and husband, Alan; daughter-in-law, Cathy Henderson as well as many 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 7015 Methodist Street, Hitchcock, Texas or H.I.S. Ministry, Post Office Box 1426, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
