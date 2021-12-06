BLANCO, TX — Joseph Alan Caruso passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home in Blanco, TX.
Joey was born October 8, 1987 in Austin, TX to Vick Caruso and Janet Schroeder Caruso. He grew up in Texas City, TX and graduated from Texas City High School Class of 2006. Joey had recently moved to the Hill Country of Blanco to be near his family. Fishing and hunting are among the many things Joey enjoyed in his spare time. He especially loved spending time with his dogs, Parker, Little, and Missy. Joey was a friendly and generous man with a kind heart and a huge smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Verna Caruso; and his maternal grandfather, Henry Schroeder. He is survived by his parents, Vick and Janet Caruso; brother, Kristopher Caruso; grandmother, Carol Schroeder; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
A memorial service honoring Joey’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Blanco United Methodist Church, 61 Pecan St., Blanco, TX 78606 with Rev. Carlos Cloyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in memory of Joseph A. Caruso to PAWS, P.O. Box 695, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620.
