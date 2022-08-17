DICKINSON — Marilyn Garrison Fontenot went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 2, 2022. She was 78 years old.
Marilyn was born in Houston, Texas on March 31, 1944.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Riley Garrison and Adele Hopkins, her husband E.J. Fontenot Junior and her son Steven Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Jones Lindner and her son in law Randal Lindner, sister Barbara Leago and many other friends and other relatives. Marilyn is also survived by her grand dog Kimble Lindner. Kimble loved his Grammie.
Marilyn enjoyed helping others. She did this by running errands for them, taking people to work, doctors' appointments, and picking up groceries for friends who were home bound. She did this not out of obligation but because she loved to serve others.
Marilyn's favorite job was being a stay at home Mom to Karen and Steve. She often took them too many fun places during the summer. There would be a lot of laughter.
Marilyn was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Marilyn loved the Lord. She was a member of League City United Methodist Church for 47 years.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Marilyn's name to League City United Methodist Church: 1601 West League City Parkway, League City, Texas 77573
