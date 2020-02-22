1931 – 2020
For over 50 years Harry has helped so many plan and celebrate the special events in their life with his unique gift of style and elegance.
Please join us as we honor Harry’s memory with a celebration of his life at Moody Methodist Church, where he was a devoted member on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m., 2803 53rd St., Galveston TX 77551.
