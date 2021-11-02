GALVESTON — Eunice Loree DeFrane (Nana) age 80 of Galveston passed away peacefully on Oct 30, 2021, surrounded by loving family. Funeral services are at 11:00am on Nov 5, 2021, with visitation at 10:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Eunice was born October 12, 1941, in Corrigan, Texas. She was a member of Moody Methodist Church. Eunice's greatest love was her family. She was a Nana to many, who taught those she loved the power of positivity & how to live each day to the fullest. Preceded in death by husband John Morris DeFrane; grandson Chance Lamar Williams; sisters Jarvis Nell Torbert Coder & Vina Ola Torbert Moore, & brother Arneth Buddy Torbert. She was the proud mother & Nana to son Terry Williams & wife Lynn of New Caney; daughter Sharon Williams Teare of The Woodlands; granddaughters Alecia Sistrunk & husband Jeff of Kingwood, Lauren Knowles & husband Josh of The Woodlands; & Haley Olson and husband Tanner of The Woodlands; great grandchildren Adelynn, Easton, & Briggs Sistrunk, Grayson & Charlotte Knowles & Wyatt Olson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for plants or a donation to the Adopt-A-Beach foundation.
