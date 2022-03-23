LA MARQUE — Preston Clement D'Albergo, 77, passed away on March 7, 2022, at his home in La Marque, Texas.
Preston was born December 19, 1944, in Hollywood, CA to Andrew and Verda D'Albergo. He graduated from Ball High School with the Class of 1963 and began working at the Galveston Yacht Service. Preston married his high school sweetheart, Helen Hyatt D'Albergo, and served in the US Navy as a Ship's Serviceman on the USS Howard W. Gilmore AS-16. In 1968 Preston went back to work for the Galveston Yacht Service for over 50 years as a marine mechanic. He was a Past Master of Tucker Lodge No.297 AF & AM and a member of the El Mina Shrine, serving in the Mini Patrol, Motor Patrol, and Model T's. Preston had a love for classic cars and loved to take long rides on his classic BMW Motorcycle.
Preston is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen D'Albergo; son, Andy D'Albergo and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Cameron D'Albergo and Ashlyn D'Albergo; sister, Andrea Leveritt and husband Dwight; brother, Richard D'Albergo; his sister-in-law, Loretta Reyna and husband Juan; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preston's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 26, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home and a reception will follow at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preston D'Albergo Memorial Fund at Frost Bank.
