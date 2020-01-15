Herbert (Paw Paw) Howard 95, departed his earthly life on January 8, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital. He was born August 7, 1924 to Liverpool and Lodie Howard in Morrow, Louisiana.
Preceded in death by parents, Liverpool and Lodie Howard; wife, Caldonia Howard; son, J.D. Howard; 2 great grandchildren; 4 brothers – Lawrence, Jim, Jack and Liverpool Howard; 2 sisters – Joyce Gibson and Lodie Comeaux; and daughter-in-law, Della Howard.
Paw-Paw leaves cherishing memories with his children Dora, William, Nathaniel (Mary), Connie (Roy), Herbert Lynn, Mildred (Kenneth), Jacqueline (Phillip), Kenneth (Martha), daughter-in-law, Alice, 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Lorena Chaney; sister-in-law Mary, Howard; brother-in-law, Willie Lee Harrison, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Public Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at New Macedonia Baptist Church 6106 Prino Hitchcock, TX 77563 with Pastor Laban Kimble officiating the services. Burial will be at Mainland Cemetery Hitchcock, TX.
Special Thanks to Mainland Center ICU team; the staff of Ashton Parke Care Center; Texas City Dialysis New Macedonia Church and Mainland Funeral Home, INC.
Memorials may be sent to the Funeral home. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.