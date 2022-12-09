GALVESTON, TX — Mary Louise Franklin was born August 3, 1946 to William and Jessie Simmons in Mexico City, Mexico. She was raised in Galveston, Texas where she lived until her death on Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral services are 11:00am Tuesday December 13, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 10:30am before the funeral. Visitation will begin at 9:00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1964. She attended Galveston College and received a certificate as a Certified Unit Clerk. She worked at Early Childhood Center for several years until she accepted a position as a Unit Clerk at John Sealy Hospital. She later worked at Gulf Health Care Center as a CNA for many years. While employed there she cultivated lasting relationships with several co-workers.
Mary spent many hours reading books and crocheting blankets for family and friends. Both were hobbies that she loved. She also was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and didn't hesitate to let you know she loved the "boys"
Her most treasured pass time was spending time with family and friends. Her real enjoyment came from spending time with her husband John who she affectionately called "Happy Jack" It didn't matter what they were doing as long as they did it together. She enjoyed the simple things in life with him and their interactions were infectious. Their love was obvious to anyone that was in their presence. Mary had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved when she encountered them. She was always helping others and being a listening ear when needed.
Preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son Robert L. Johnson Jr. (Bobby) and sister/niece Leonora M. Simmons; Mary leaves to cherish her memory her husband John W. Franklin Sr. of 47 years. Her children Rhonda Franklin Boulden and John Franklin Jr. (Kelly). Her grandchildren Crystal Sallie (Emory), Ricky Willis Jr., Ashley Willis (Czyz) Bria Johnson (Jordan), Allyah Johnson, Clifford Ball (Laitisha), Edward Benjamin Jr, and Shelby Franklin. Mary also had 25 great grandchildren. Her siblings Callie L. Winston, William L. Simmons Jr. (Yolanda), Gary W. Simmons, Gerald W. Simmons Jr., and Riley W. Simmons Sr. (Meka) lost a sister but have a lifetime of memories to treasure.
She had several lifelong friends that until her death they continued to stay in contact. Tommie Moguel, Jeanie Fontenette-Hunter, and Julia Dunn. She also had a special relationship with four "sons" that she loved as if they were her own. Acie Evans, Eric Cains, Michael Lawrence, and Tyrone Gitrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.