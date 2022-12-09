Mary Louise Franklin

GALVESTON, TX — Mary Louise Franklin was born August 3, 1946 to William and Jessie Simmons in Mexico City, Mexico. She was raised in Galveston, Texas where she lived until her death on Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral services are 11:00am Tuesday December 13, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 10:30am before the funeral. Visitation will begin at 9:00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

She attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1964. She attended Galveston College and received a certificate as a Certified Unit Clerk. She worked at Early Childhood Center for several years until she accepted a position as a Unit Clerk at John Sealy Hospital. She later worked at Gulf Health Care Center as a CNA for many years. While employed there she cultivated lasting relationships with several co-workers.

