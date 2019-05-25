Melanie Kelsey Malin passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Texas City at the age of 76. Melanie is survived by her sisters Melissa Kelsey Smith of Dickinson, Texas and Mary Malin Bedore of Buckeye, Arizona; nieces Wendi Elizabeth Thomason, Kelsey Jean Rzonca, Stacy Malin Brown, Courtney Malin, Sarah Thomason and Emily Thomason; and nephews Kyle McKee Bedore and John Thomason.
Melanie was born in Galveston on September 11, 1942 and lived in or around Dickinson her entire life. Melanie graduated from Dickinson High School in 1961. Following high school, Melanie attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas where she graduated in 1965 with a degree in Physical Education.
Melanie coached sports and taught high school physical education in Brookshire and Ganado, Texas and took several teams to the state level in volleyball and basketball during her coaching career. Coaching girl’s high school sports, especially basketball and volleyball, were her passion and true joy. After a break from teaching later in her career, Melanie returned to teaching and taught special education classes in the K. E. Little Elementary School Impact Program in Bacliff, Texas.
Melanie was an avid sports fan following local Texas high school and college teams as well the Texas professional football and basketball teams. Some very special sports memories were made when she was able to attend the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal, and later the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, where she sat in the stands at numerous sporting events cheering on the United States. Melanie was instrumental in supporting her nieces and nephews involvement in local sports including soccer, tennis and softball as a fan, chauffeur, coach and their biggest cheerleader.
Melanie was another victim of Hurricane Harvey when her family home in Dickinson was destroyed by flooding. She has lived her last year and a half in local area hospitals and nursing homes. The family is saddened she was unable to see the restoration of the Malin family home before her passing.
Melanie’s legacy will be the gift of her time, effort and advice supporting family, students and friends throughout the years. She will be remembered by the family as the loving “Aunt Monie.” The family will be planning a private memorial for Melanie in the future. Any communications can be sent to PO Box 1123, Dickinson Texas. Melanie will be missed by all.
