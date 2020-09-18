Janis Marie Dugat Burton Colby Gilstrap passed away on September 12, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Jan was born to Ray and Winona Dugat (both deceased) in Texas City, Texas on October 5th 1936.
Most of her adult life Jan was an educator, she especially loved teaching young children. Over the years she taught elementary school, home-bound students, Sunday school, special education students, and in her last few years of teaching was a math specialist in an elementary school.
She will be remembered most of all for her ability to make people laugh, even as her Parkinson’s was progressing she was still able to amuse all of those around her. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and she never met a stranger.
Jan was predeceased by two husbands, Charlie Burton and Bill Colby, as well as twin infant sons, Rob and Ray Burton. She is survived by her husband JR Gilstrap, sister: Jill Haney and husband DD, nephew: Rob Christian, children: Debra Burton Farrior and her husband Andy, David Burton and his wife DeAnna, grandchildren: Charlie Farrior, Cat Farrior, Carlie Burton, Annie Robertson and her husband Craig, Alex Eddington and her husband Jeremy, and one great grandchild: LilyAnne Robertson.
There will be a graveside service Monday, October 5th at 2pm, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jan to the Parkinson’s Foundation online or through: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
