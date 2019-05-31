Our Daughter, Sister, Wife, Cousin and Friend, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ann Compian left our physical world at 9:01 p.m., Monday, May 27th. Lizzie was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston on September 1, 1963 to Jose and Virginia Compian.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Jose Compian; and her youngest brother, Dr. James Compian.
She is survived by her always jovial and beloved husband, Anthony Brannon; her octogenarian Mother, Virginia Compian; her faithful sister, Sandy Compian; her loving brother, Joe Compian; her nephew, Matthew James Compian; her aunts and uncles Pauline and Ynes Compean, Asencion (Alfonso) Compean, Victoria and Richard Garcia, Eddie P. Compean and Mary and Marcelino Compean; a very special friend Michael Willig; and numerous cousins and loving friends from around the world.
Our Lizzie was a miracle both at birth and in her death. Born into this world as a premie weighing 1 ½ pounds, Liz spent the first 2 months of her dynamic life in an incubator after her parents were told her chances for survival were slim. God blessed her with life and she went on to graduate from La Marque High in 1982; received her AA from College of the Mainland; and, continued her studies in Biology at the University of Houston. All during her studies, she worked part time in the personnel office of UTMB and admissions office at Mainland Medical.
Eventually, Lizzie followed her brother, Joe, and joined a small statewide real estate franchisor as the Executive Assistant to both the Chairman and President of RE/MAX of Texas, Inc. Her ability to problem solve and support new franchisees made her an important member of the organization. When the company expanded into title services, she organized the new office and eventually became an escrow officer. She worked with various title agencies until her health emergency.
Lizzie met the love of her life Tony after being introduced by her late brother who told her he was a good man to marry. In a whirlwind romance, Liz and Tony were married by Fr. John Bok at St. Patrick’s Church in November 2008 after Hurricane Ike. The church had no air conditioning but that was not going prevent this marriage. During the marriage counseling, Fr. Bok asked them, “What is that you argue and disagree about that would be an obstacle to overcome?” Lizzie looked directly at Fr. Bok and Tony and responded immediately, “We do not argue about money or bills, we argue about food! Because all he wants to do is eat and I don’t!” Fr. Bok just shook his head, laughed and said, “This is gonna be easy!”
After an activity filled trip to Costa Rica in 2016 with Tony and her brother Joe and sister Sandy, Lizzie at times was extremely fatigued. Upon her return, she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension a rare, progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs for no apparent reason. There is no cure for this disease which usually affects woman between the ages of 30-60. Lizzie successfully managed the disease for 2 years until her heart finally failed.
A Celebration of her Joyful Life and Rosary will be held Sunday, June 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque. A Funeral Mass with co-celebrants Fr. Chako Puthumayil and Fr. Desmond Daniels of the Methodist Hospital Catholic Chaplain Corps will be Monday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church with entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum with her Father, Jose, and Brother, James.
Lizzie was a remarkable lady who always held her head high and gave endlessly to those around her especially her Mother, Virginia. She was a fun loving person who was just simply like no other. She would want lots of laughs and bright vibrant colors or Flamingos to be worn for her celebration. Memorials in her name may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or to the PAH Association at http://www.PHAssociation.org . Special thanks to her Cousins Bono Compean Pulido of Esperanza Funeral Home and Greg Compean of Compean Funeral Home for their love and support during her battle. She loved each with all her heart and she considered them her brothers. The Family also is grateful for the compassionate care and life extending efforts over the past 2 months of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Methodist Hospital 10th floor Cardio ICU, the 11th floor Neuro ICU and the brilliant treatment of Drs. Zeenat Safdar, Director of the Methodist Pulmonary Hypertension Program; her amazing colleague and world renowned PAH specialist, Dr. Sandeep Sahay; the ever present family friend and cardiologist Dr. Stanley Duchman and Physician’s Assistant Brittany Richards.
