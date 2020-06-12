Pat “Patsy” Cokins Marinos, 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Galveston, Texas. She was born on May 15, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Mack and Helen Foraker Cokins. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Marinos, her five brothers Steve, Nick, Jimmy, George, and Pete, and sister, Agella, daughter-in-law Cathy Beer Marinos, and cousin Bobo Mitzalis.
Growing up in the post-depression 1930’s, Patsy, her sister Agella and her two cousins (Bobo and Stella) were raised like sisters by her “yiayia” in Richmond, Indiana. Upon graduating from high school, the four moved to Galveston where her dad was running the Seaview Cafe located at 25th and Seawall. Patsy worked in the cafe as a hostess and manager until 1983’s Hurricane Alicia closed the cafe. She worked with countless people over the almost 40 year period and made life-long friendships with many of the staff and customers. Patsy was also very active in Galveston’s Greek Orthodox Church and greek community, she was a fixture at many of Galveston’s Greek Festivals, she loved making greek pastries and then selling them at the festivals to people who loved eating them. She was very active in two of the church’s philanthropic organizations, the Daughters of Penelope and Ladies Philoptochos Society, where working hard was a joy.
Patsy is survived by her four children; daughter Stephanie Marinos and partner Lisa Gall of Galveston and sons Gus Marinos and wife Terry of Kilgore, Texas; Stanley Marinos of Galveston, and John Marinos and wife Rebecca of Cedar Hill, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Marcus Marinos of Houston, Texas, Lauren McFadden and husband Todd of Longmont, Colorado and cousin Stella Brown of San Augustine, Florida as well as many, many much loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. A Trisagion service will begin at 6:30pm. Services to be held at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10am, with Father Stelios Sitaras and Father Thomas Colyandro officiating. Interment will follow in Galveston’s Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Patsy would have asked that contributions be made to the church she attended and loved, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 655, Galveston, Texas 77553-0655.
