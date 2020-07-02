Clint Waddell went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1951 and died at the age of 68. He was a builder for American Oil, as well as a loving brother, son, father, cousin, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to and admiring his garden, and playing online poker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Waddell Sr, and Clara Turner, his brother Clifford Waddell Jr, his son Clint “CJ” Waddell and his nephew Cody Mitcham. He was survived by his two daughters Crystal and Tiffany, his brother Chris Waddell, his sister Cheryl Mitcham, his cousin Sue Waddell along with many other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 with a visitation from 5:00 -6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home located at 5100 Emmett F Lowery Expy, Texas City, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic everyone will be required to wear masks the entire time you are inside the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Nancy Thrash, who helped him for several years by not only being a friend but with his day to day activities and errands; to his cousin Sue Waddell who also helped him with meals and other daily activities. Thank you to everyone who extended a hand, an ear, or a shoulder, during his time here; the family truly appreciates each and every one of you.
