AUSTIN—
Theodore R. Williams, Jr., 58, departed this life on April 25, 2020, at his residence in Austin, TX.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m-6:00 PM at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev V.L. Baines officiating.
He is survived by his mother, daughter, brothers, four aunts, two nieces, grate niece, his Alpha Brothers, other relative and friends.
