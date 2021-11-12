Raymond Edwin Davis

LA MARQUE, TX — Galveston County Sheriff, Raymond Edwin Davis 82, of La Marque TX, passed away on Thursday Nov, 4th 2021.

Loving Husband & Father of 2 children, 2 stepchildren, 6 grandchildren, & 3 great grandchildren.

He was born in Ellis, Illinois on January 25th, 1939 and moved to Texas in 1978 where he started working at the Galveston County Sheriff Dept. where he worked until he passed away.

Nicknamed "Book-a-day" Ray when he was a patrol officer, he then retired & went to the Administration Jail Department.

Funeral will be at Carnes Funeral Home Texas City Nov 17, 2021. Visitation will be at 12P and service will be at 1PM.

