Raymond Edwin Davis Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUE, TX — Galveston County Sheriff, Raymond Edwin Davis 82, of La Marque TX, passed away on Thursday Nov, 4th 2021.Loving Husband & Father of 2 children, 2 stepchildren, 6 grandchildren, & 3 great grandchildren.He was born in Ellis, Illinois on January 25th, 1939 and moved to Texas in 1978 where he started working at the Galveston County Sheriff Dept. where he worked until he passed away. Nicknamed "Book-a-day" Ray when he was a patrol officer, he then retired & went to the Administration Jail Department.Funeral will be at Carnes Funeral Home Texas City Nov 17, 2021. Visitation will be at 12P and service will be at 1PM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan dies after falling out of moving car; one arrestedResidents call for resignation of Texas City school board memberMan who fell out of car on Broadway identifiedMan pistol-whipped on The Strand during rallyMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallOne injured in motorcycle crash on Harborside DriveMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedBikers celebrate return of Galveston's Lone Star RallyGalveston surf shop owner attacked by man wielding a power drillMan drowns in Galveston surf at 21st Street CollectionsIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams Football CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.