On Friday, November 23, 2018, Phillip Leyva, 46, passed away peacefully at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia surrounded by his family.
Phillip was born on October 5, 1972 in Texas City, Texas to proud parents Phillip and Becky Leyva. He graduated from La Marque High School in La Marque, Texas, class of 1990. After high school he entered into the United States Navy where he spent a total of 17 years (Active and Reserve). He concluded his career with the rank of Intelligence Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserve. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Intelligence Studies from American Military University in 2007.
Phillip joined BAE Systems in November 2002 where he has spent the last 16 years of his career supporting various US Government contracts both in the United States and Overseas. For the past eight years Phil served as a Program Director supervising the overall execution of one of the largest intelligence contracts in supporting US Forces in Southwest Asia. He also earned a certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP).
Phil was a loving and supportive father, son, brother, and friend to many. Outside of his work, Phil enjoyed playing the guitar, spending time with his sons, and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
Phillip was preceded in death by his grandparents Simon and Juanita Leyva, grandfather Joe Benavides, and uncle Guadalupe Leyva.
He is survived by grandmother Hope Benavides of Galveston, Texas; parents Phillip and Becky Leyva of League City, Texas; sons Phillip Ryan Leyva of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Gavin James Leyva of Ashburn, Virginia, and Justin Reed Leyva of Ashburn, Virginia; sister Tandra Leyva Medellin and husband Hondo Medellin of League City, Texas; sister Tiffany Leyva of League City, Texas; nephew Jordan Medellin and niece Mackenzie Medellin of League City, Texas; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Special thanks to the amazing staff from the Oncology and Intensive Care Units of Inova Loudoun Hospital and the BAE Systems family for all of their love and caring support.
Services will be handled by Adams-Green Funeral Home of Herndon, Virginia – www.adamsgreen.com.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church at 21370 St. Theresa Ln, Ashburn, Virginia 20147 with mass to follow at 2 p.m. The family will host a reception immediately following mass. Burial will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.
