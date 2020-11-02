Peter Souther

LA MARQUE — Peter W. Souther, aka Peter Scott, age 75, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1945 in Amesbury, Massachusetts. He was born a "Yankee" but Texas was his home. Peter moved to Texas in 1975 and opened several successful businesses including furniture, restaurants and bars. After selling out, he retired to Las Vegas in 1994. Always the business man, he soon became bored and opened a modeling agency, which became the largest of its kind. Returning to Galveston in 2007, and a bout with Hurricane IKE, he spent his final years with sand between his toes on his beloved Galveston Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy & Philip Souther; and 2 brothers, Christopher and Robert.
He is survived by his sister Laurie and good friend "Gil".
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kaysie in ICU and the staff at UTMB Hospital.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.