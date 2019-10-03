Funeral service for Mr. Sidney Paul Winn is scheduled for Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 Highway 1765, Texas City, Texas. Interment will follow in Forest Park East 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598.
There will be a viewing at Progressive Baptist Church 5820 Highway 1765, Texas City, Texas from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday October 5, 2019.
Mr. Sidney Paul Winn was born on November 11, 1946 in Coolidge, Texas and passed away on September 26,2019 in Webster, Texas. He was the son of the late Zack Winn of Waco, Texas and the late Margaret Winn Vallie of Houston Texas.
His religion affiliation was with the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas where he served as a deacon, and a member of the brotherhood.
Mr. Sidney Winn received his formal education from Houston Public Schools. Later he received a BA Degree from Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas. His Master of Science Degree from Texas Southern University.
Mr. Winn started his teaching career at Dodson Elementary and Crawford Elementary School, both of Houston, Texas.
Survivors wife of 47 years, Linda Dotson Winn; four sons, Jason, Monty (LaNikia), Sidney Winn, Jr., and Zack Winn; Daughter the late, Cynthia Winn. Sisters, Brenda Bledsoe, Millicent Cole, of Houston, and Ella Thompson, of Magnolia, Texas. Brothers the late, Gregory Winn, and Philbert Vallie of Houston.
Special friends Charles Dickson, Edward James, Kenneth Jackson and Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Family a host of family and friends.
