DICKINSON—
I was born Claire Marie Chisholm in Boston, Massachusetts on May 23, 1944, and lived a happy and full life, enriched with family and friends. My heavenly Father finally allowed me to join Him on August 15, 2020, and I do so with a peaceful heart. I have missed my parents, Alexander Chisholm and Iva D’Entremont Chisholm, and my sister, Mary Ellen Bonfiglio, so I am thrilled to be reunited with them. My sister, Nancy Ryan, of Boston, will have to wait her turn but we will hold a spot for her in Heaven.
I have lived in Texas for the past 44 years but still consider Boston my hometown. I have never lost my Beantown accent to a Texas drawl, so my pronunciation of the hard A’s and soft R’s often brought smiles and laughter to those who teased me about “Pahking the Cah at Hahvad Yahd”. As their biggest fan, I will continue to root for my favorite teams, Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, and Celtics.
I was married to Christopher Rhoads, and was blessed with five amazing children, who will always be my greatest joy in life. My eldest, a daughter, Carolyn Kniss (Jason) of Richmond, Texas has two wonderful children, Olivia and Hogan. My second child, daughter, Jennifer Lyssy, has three beautiful daughters, Silsbee, Samantha, and Maya, they live happily in Austin, Texas. My oldest son, third child, Christopher, resides in Dickinson, Texas. Christopher has a job, a house, a truck, a boat and a dog. He has never married and he needs a wife! Second son, fourth child, Alexander, married Robin and they live in Austin. Alex keeps Austin weird and Robin keeps Alex happy. My youngest child, daughter Kathaleen, lives in Dickinson. She is smart, beautiful, funny and kind, just like her mother.
After my marriage ended, I went to work for United Space Alliance for several years, then took early retirement. Retirement afforded me so many wonderful opportunities. I became a Master Gardener, a volunteer with Dickinson Citizens on Patrol, and one of my most enjoyable times was spent as a docent at Moody Mansion in Galveston. For many years, I served on the Board of Directors for Keep Dickinson Beautiful and was an active volunteer. I was a member of the Dickinson Historical Society and Weed and Wish Garden Club. Furthering my creative side, I enrolled in a variety of art classes in College of the Mainland’s Lifelong Learning program, and believe it or not, I was an award-winning artist and sold several pieces of my work.
My life has been a grand stage. I played my part as daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend in the only way I knew how, with unconditional love, immense laughter and heartfelt compassion.
To my five children, stay forever young. To my Vitus hospice family, “thank you”, your care and support helped in completing my life’s journey. To my C.O.M. comrades, stay strong and carry on. To my ice cream friends, ice cream any time! No rules! To my Master Gardening friends, heads down, bottoms up! To my good neighbors, “thank you” for your prayers and soup. To Julie Masters, keep on making Dickinson beautiful. To Wednesday whiners, serve some cheese with your wine, and lift a glass to me. Remember all, until we meet again, know that I am loving you.
Visitation will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church at 3722 Spruce Dr., Dickinson, TX on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be at True Cross on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00am. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Please consider your personal risk factors and comfort level for funeral services. The family knows that everyone may not be able to attend due to these unique circumstances. All hugs are assumed.
In lieu of flowers, I would like you to make a donation to the Democratic Party or Keep Dickinson Beautiful. Disclaimer: The political reference expressed above is that of the author and does not necessarily reflect the position of the children.
