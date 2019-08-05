John Edwards
CLEAR LAKE—John Edwards, 73, passed away on August 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Clear Lake. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Kenneth Ray Dickens
DICKINSON—Kenneth Ray Dickens, 69, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
