LEAGUE CITY — Joey Lee Bolton, 45, of League City, TX passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022.
Joey was born in Texas City, TX on August 4, 1976. He was an avid Astros fan, and loved to spend his time watching baseball games with his family and friends. He was a wonderful father, husband, son and friend, and was always up for a good laugh, a good joke, or a beach vacation. Joe was the type of person who never met a stranger, and he made friends everywhere he went. His warm heart, his silly jokes, and his love of life will be sorely missed by those who loved him.
Joe was a long time employee of Marathon Petroleum and loved the work that he did there, and the people he worked with.
Joe is survived by his wife, Courtney, his children, Hillary, Emma, and William Bolton; his parents James and Debbie Bolton; his mother, Jere Carter; his mother-in-law, Donna Wade; his grandfather, James Bolton, Sr.; His grandmother, Hattie Samuelson; his sister, Cristy Shaffer and her husband Brian, his sister Lindsay Hood and her husband Donald; his sister Lauren Muehr and her husband Lee; his brother-in-law, Craig Wade and his wife Kelsie, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Joe was very loved and was also survived by many friends who were like family. Honorary pallbearers and long-time friends are Troy Albright, James Baldwin, Andy Vincent and Jamie Bachman.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Visitation will begin at 2pm.
