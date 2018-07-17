Death Announcement for Mary Ann Kovacevich Sealy
HITCHCOCK—Mary Ann Bradshaw, 68, of Hitchcock, TX, passed away Monday July 16, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Gulf Coast Four Square Church in Hitchcock, TX.
