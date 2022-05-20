TEXAS CITY — Our beloved Popo, Pedro (Pete) R. Elizondo of Texas City, Texas, Patriarch of the Elizondo family, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Dad was born on October 18, 1926 in Sugar Land, Texas to Estefana and Jesus Elizondo, and was the 6th of 9 siblings.
Dad began work at Humble Oil (now ExxonMobil) in Baytown at the age of 18. After a year of working at the refinery, his family moved to Mexico (Zaragoza, Coahuila) and he began working at a creamery, delivering milk. During this time he met the love of his life, Julieta Longoria. They married in Mexico on November 27, 1948 and returned back to Baytown, Texas to start their family and he resumed working at Humble Oil. In 1960, Dad relocated our family to Texas City and commuted to Baytown everyday for work. Dad retired from Exxon in 1986 after 38 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first born son, Pete, who passed away at the age of 20 in Germany while serving his country in the U.S. Army; an infant son Juan Jose, who was stillborn; all of his siblings, Jesus Elizondo; Josefina Gonzalez; Antonia Aguilar; Eva Del Toro; Manuel Elizondo; Juanita Samaniego; Reynaldo Elizondo and Conrado Elizondo; beloved nephews, Luis Elizondo; Manuel Elizondo, Jr.; Tony Aguilar and Joel Elizondo, as well as other family members.
He leaves to forever honor his memories, his beloved wife of 73 years, Julieta; daughter, Gloria Robledo (Federico); daughter, Annie Cazares (Richard); son, Richard Elizondo (Emelinda Rubio); daughter, Elizabeth Elizondo-Vivens (Keith). Grandchildren, Marcella Soliz; Sandra Galyon (Bobby); Steven Robledo (Christina); Jason Gonzales; Sarah Gerhardt (Brandon); Thalia Vivens; Matthew Vivens; Angelique Perez; Charlize Morales; and Sophie Morales. Great Grandchilden, Josh, Shawn, Dalton, Chance, Erika, Asher, Jordan, Breanna, Seth, Abby, Alayna, Anneliese, Aiden, and 3 great great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces.
Pallbearers are Federico Robledo, Richard Cazares, Keith Vivens, Steven Robledo, Jason Gonzales and Brandon Gerhardt. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Vivens and Josh Holcombe.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to our angel here on earth, his caregiver, Tennille Handy, for providing him with superior care and love, just like he was her own Popo.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.