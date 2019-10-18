Robert Edward Hayes (Bobby) departed this life on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019. He passed away at the Resort of Texas City. He was born March 1, 1945 to George Hayes II and Dorothy Johnson in Galveston, Texas.
He was a proud Army veteran. He worked at Falstaff, Commercial Drywall, and Rourke Plastering. Bobby never met a stranger. He was the same all the time. He was so funny, always had a story to tell and lots of jokes, some x rated. He loved his Miller Lite and being around family and friends. He loved going to Pops Place in Texas City and CW's Place in Pasadena where you could find him with a Miller Lite in his hand. When he was younger, he loved being around water with his jet ski, going down the seawall and the dyke on his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by wife, Shelia Campbell Hayes; father, George Hayes II; mother, Dorothy Toler; sister, Dorothy Ann DeVries, and stepson, Trey Mathis.
He is survived by sister, Patsy Ceccacci; brothers, George Hayes III, and Barney Toler and wife Tory; two stepdaughters, Krisi Green and Brandy Campbell; nine grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He will be missed by everyone.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1 - 2 p.m. with Funeral Services beginning 2:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
Please visit Bobby’s website at carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.