The family of James Earl Thomas, Sr. invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Darrell Glenn, Pastor, Rev. Dominique Allen, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
James was born June 3, 1939 in Trinity, Texas and passed from this life June 23, 2019. He was retired from Union Carbide and was a member of the Masonic family.
Left with the legacy of his life is his children, Sheila Thomas Bationo (Patrick), Shelanda Thomas Holcombe (Robert), and James Earl Thomas, Jr. (Catasha); eleven grandchildren, Daryle Mickens, Jr., Derick Thomas, Jr., Adrian Mickens, Kameko Bryant, Devin Thomas, Darius Thomas, Jakiria Thomas, Wayne King, Antoine Thomas, Charitey Love, and JaMarkius Pruyear; five great-grandchildren, Heidi Potter, Anna Lisa Pruyear, Gemma Mickens, Daryl Mickens, III, and Adrianna Thomas; brother, Jay Thomas (Janice); sister, Myra Thomas; father-in-law, Willie Small; sister-in-law, Yulonda; special friend, Mr. Dewey, and many special nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.filedsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.