GALVESTON — Jesse Andrew Alonzo, age 72 of Galveston went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00am — 12noon at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Jesse was born January 15, 1949 and lived his life in Galveston. Jesse was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. Jesse was a retired Texas A&M employee. Jesse liked to spend time with his brother and best friend Robert eating at all their favorite restaurants in Galveston. Jesse was always happy and smiling!
Jesse is preceded in death by his mother Lenora Ricarte, step-father Theodore Ricarte and brother Donaciano (Donnie) Alonzo III.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother Ramon Ricarte; sister Sylvia Tavares; brother Robert Tarr; sister Cynthia Tarr; nephew Donnie Alonzo IV; niece Lenora Alonzo and numerous nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Arthur (Tuddy) Castaneda, Donnie Alonzo IV, Raymond Flores, Ryan Flores, Lee Trevino Jr. and Marques Ramirez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.