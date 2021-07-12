“If I died tomorrow, it would be alright because I have lived the life of 100 men”. Tomorrow came on July 9, 2021 for Jimmie Dale Kuchta, age 70 of Union City, Oklahoma.
Funeral services are 6:00pm on Thursday July 15, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm followed by Military Honors provided by the U S Air force, an Elk’s Memorial Service by Galveston Elk’s Lodge # 126 Memorial Team and the funeral service with Rev. Keith Steele. Graveside services with Full Honors provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department will take place at 11:00am Saturday July 17, 2021 at the Union City Cemetery.
Jim spent his life protecting, honoring and serving others. He was always looking for the great adventure. Jim began service in the Air National Guard. He retired as Lieutenant from the Oklahoma City Police Department where he served 23 years from 1972 until 1995. His passion for travel led him to island life in Galveston, TX where he worked as a realtor for Galveston Prudential Garry Green and was a member of the Galveston Elks Lodge. The last years brought him back to the country life in East Texas to establish Kuchta Ranch and Tree farm.
Jim is preceded in death by parents Allie Fletcher Kuchta, Leo Kuchta and brother Steve L Kuchta.
Jim is survived by his “soulmate” of 31 years, wife Pam Kuchta, his most beloved sons James and Jon Kuchta, daughter-in-law’s Gretchen and Colleen Kuchta, sister-in-law’s Phyliss Kuchta, Susie Parker and Marsha Summitt, Brother-in-law Jeff Summitt, father-in-law Bill Summitt. Jim cherished his five grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Wyatt, Garrett and Allie Kuchta. His many nieces and nephews, Steve and Mike Kuchta, Jody Kuchta, Jake, Zach, Christina, and their spouses and children.
