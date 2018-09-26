Diane Schmidt Emmert, our beloved mother, our wise grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, teacher, and friend, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas on Friday, September 21, 2018, surrounded by her three children. She was 81. The beauty of our world, she left us with a whispered “thank you” and took the hand of Jesus. And with that, she completed and crossed off the final item on her list.
Diane loved order; the accomplishment of daily, calendared tasks; her family; and Jesus most of all. Her energetic spirit, independence, and deep faith sustained her during her long life. She found many true joys—in the company of her grandchildren; in singing; in beautiful music, culture, and the arts; and in reading, traveling, and learning. Her love of truth, goodness, and beauty inspired those of us around her to pursue those things. And her carefully chosen words and songs of wisdom and encouragement were packaged gifts from her soul to those she loved.
Diane was resolute and positive, full of faith through years of caring for her husband as he slipped into dementia, and as she contracted and battled the rare autoimmune disease that finally took her from us. She would most want to be remembered as a faithful Christian and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. We hold the memory of a poised, courageous, radiant, dynamic, and gracious lady who embraced her family and faith with her whole heart.
A member of a multi-generational Texas German Lutheran family and community, she remained an active parishioner of Christ Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. In all things, her great rest was in her love for God, her family, and her church. In times of joy and sorrow, in happiness and pain, Diane clung to the words of Isaiah 40:31, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk, and not faint.” These were among the last words that she heard.
Diane Beverly Schmidt was born in Galveston, Texas, on April 15, 1937. The daughter of Joseph Henry and Louise Thiem Schmidt, she was a fifth-generation born-on-the-island Galvestonian, and a descendant of Frederick and Charlotte Beissner Schmidt. She attended parochial and public schools in Galveston and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with degrees in geology and mathematics. In search of adventure and independence after her graduation in 1957, she chose not to return home to Galveston, but took “far away” teaching positions—first in Midland, Texas, and later in Fairbanks, Alaska. It was in Alaska that she met her lifelong love and companion, David Lee Emmert, of Polson, Montana, and they settled in Anchorage, where they had two daughters. From the land of the midnight sun, they moved south in 1967 with two young daughters and settled in the Sonoran Desert town of Sierra Vista, Arizona, where they raised their girls and joyfully welcomed a baby boy.
Following nineteen years of full-time motherhood, Diane returned to her love of fractions and the base number system, teaching mathematics and encouraging her students to aspire to great things at Belton Junior High School, in Belton, Texas. She retired in 1995 after thirteen years of service in the classroom.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, David Emmert, of Austin, and by her parents, Joseph and Louise Schmidt, of Galveston. Her survivors include her daughter, Dana Leigh Parker, and husband, David, of Austin; her daughter, Deanna Lyn King, and husband, Jack, of Austin; and her son, Mark David Emmert, of Austin. In addition to her children, Diane’s love and faith will endure through all her family, especially her three grandchildren, Colin David Parker, of Boulder, Colorado; Rachel Irene Parker, of Boston, Massachusetts; and Stephanie Louise Parker, of Austin; as well as her brother, Joseph Henry Schmidt II, and wife Patricia, of Galveston.
Our family extends special thanks to two dear friends, Star and Nancy, who loved Diane with constancy and with servant hearts in her most challenging times, and to Doctors Sheikh and Barnes whose attentive care kept her with us for so long.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, in Austin. Church service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Christ Lutheran Church, 300 East Monroe Street, in Austin, with interment to follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, in Austin. Pastor John Stennfeld of Christ Lutheran Church will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.