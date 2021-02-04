TEXAS CITY, TX— Geraldine (Gerry) Brown Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on February 1, 2021. Gerry was born November 24, 1926, in Gilmer, Texas, to William Floyd and Asha (Exa) Brown.
She attended Indian Rock High School where she played volleyball and was a cheerleader. After graduating, Gerry went to work in Longview for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. It was while working at Bell Telephone that she met her future husband, Joe Johnson, when he was working for Western Electric. After they married, they lived in Dallas until Joe was transferred to Houston. Gerry then went to work as an operator at Humble Oil. As a joke, she used to love to boast that they once lived in River Oaks in Houston — where they rented a small room in a home there. Joe went to work for Monsanto in 1950 and they moved the family to Texas City where Gerry was a homemaker and stayed home to care for her children. She joined First Baptist Church in Texas City where she worked in the children’s Sunday School Department and was a member of the choir for many years. After her children were raised, Gerry went to work in the First Baptist Kindergarten where she was a teacher’s aide for 20 years. She dearly loved children and would recount many funny events that happened and stories she heard over her years working with them. This work gave her great joy. Gerry was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. It was always a fun competition with her sisters as to who made the best chicken and dressing...a contest that continued for years and years. Not only was she a great cook, but Gerry was an outstanding seamstress. She made almost everything she and her daughter wore. She also helped make uniforms for the dance team when her daughter was in school. Gerry participated in all her children’s school activities and was a volunteer for anything needed at any time. She loved to attend their sports events and cheer them on from the stands. She was very proud of her children and never passed up an opportunity to see them perform.
Welcoming Gerry into her heavenly home were her husband of 60 years, Joe; her son, Kenneth; her parents; her brothers, Waylon and Troy; her sisters, Jessie and Ludie; and numerous other family members and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Randall Joe Johnson (Brigitte) and Mark Alan Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Everett McKay; 5 grandchildren, Jenny Wesson (Geoff), Richard Johnson (Olivia), Alan Johnson (Jennifer), Lance McKay, and Timothy McKay; 7 great-grandchildren, Courtney Johnson, Garrison Johnson, Kaleigh Johnson, Skylar Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Jayce Johnson, and Braden Johnson; great-great granddaughter, Sophia Johnson; and best friend for 65 years, Ruth Olive.
A special thanks to those who took such great, loving care of Mrs. Johnson, including Brigitte, Mary, Laura, Yesenia, Holly, Stephanie, Sandra, and Sherrill.
A visitation will be from 1:00pm — 2:00pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Johns officiating. A private burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Pallbearers will be Tim McKay, Alan Johnson, Dylan Johnson, David Johnson, Greg Johnson, and Tim Olive.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gerry’s name to the Calvary Baptist Kindergarten, 517 18th Ave. N., Texas City; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; or the charity of your choice.
