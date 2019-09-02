Ander Jase Brown, 1, resident of Texas City, Texas, was received into heavenly arms, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born June 21, 2018 to proud and loving parents Tristen & Taylor Brown in Galveston, Texas.
Ander was a happy baby always with a sweet smile for everyone, he was a true “MaMa’s Boy”. He loved to eat and especially loved playing with his brother. Although his time with his family was short, his loving and sweet nature will be with us always.
He leaves his entire family to cherish his memory, his parents; grandparents, Amanda & Justin Moore, & Brandi & Chris Stritz; great-grandparents, Debbie Stockton, Darlene & Gary Olds, Karen & Allen Stritz, Glenda & J.L. Owens, Christine Moore, & Dirk Moore; brother, Aven Brown; aunt LuLu, aunt JuJu, uncles, Rie Rie & Chris; cousin Kammy; as well as many other aunts, uncles & cousins.
A visitation in his honor will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas with a celebration of his life following at 2:00pm.
