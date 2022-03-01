Cindy Martin Mora

LA MARQUE — In His endless Mercy and inexhaustible compassion, GOD sent His angels to bring Cindy back to Him on Sunday, February 27, 2022. On March 29, 1949, God gave us the gift of Cindy as the second child of Emmy and Gordon Martin, and grew up on the Reitmeyer Ranch in Hitchcock, Texas.
Cindy graduated from Dominican High School in Galveston in 1967, and then from Lamar University in Beaumont. After graduation, Barber’s Hill I.S.D. in Mont Belvieu, Texas, received a Blessing through
“Ms. Martin,” who excelled as a teacher and coach of girls’ sports at the Jr. High School.
In 1975, Cindy returned home and started her career with the Galveston County District Clerk’s Office. There she attained the position of Office Manager before she was selected by Judge David Garner to serve as his first Coordinator for the 10th Judicial District Court, until her retirement in 2003.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Emmy (Reitmeyer) Martin, is survived by her five sisters: Ruth Marie, Kathy Sue, Mary Jeanne, Nancye Lee and Elizabeth Anne (Betsy), her brothers: Bert and Tim; Cindy’s loving husband of 44 years, Ted, her son, Tad and his wife, Sara. God certainly answered Cindy’s prayers with her two grandsons, Aidan and Luke, and the many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved and cared for so much. Family was everything to Cindy; she loved them all. Everyone who knew Cindy Loved Cindy.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Cindy’s memory and her love for children, please consider a donation to a local or national charity supporting children’s education, healthcare, or wellbeing.
In her honor, there will be a visitation on March 3, 2022 at 9:30am with the funeral service will follow at 10:30 am at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517 Road East in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
