HOUSTON—Samuel Ealie Madison Reason, 71, departed this life on April 17, 2019, at his residence.
Samuel was born on February 28, 1948, in Galveston, TX. He was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School in La Marque, TX. After high school, he served in the U. S. Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict. Sam also graduated from College of the Mainland. He began his professional career at Todd Shipyards in Galveston and later was employed by Philco-Ford, a contractor at the NASA-Johnson Space Center in Webster, and Compaq Computer Co. and Brown and Root, both in Houston and retired from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Hobby Airport in 2015 after 15 years of service.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, George Reason, Sr. and Sarah Mae Capiti Reason; a brother, George Reason, Jr.; and a nephew, Hilbert Jack, Jr.
He leaves precious memories with his wife, Ernestine Evans Reason; daughter, Tanja Reason; son, Samuel Reason (Monique); grandchildren, La Shawna, Lavell, Robert, and Tahj; sisters, Lottie Greenwood and Sarah Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family invites their friends to join them in celebrating Sam’s life on Friday, May 3, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at the Greenspoint Baptist Church, 11703 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77067. Interment will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
