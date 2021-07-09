TIKI ISLAND — Jenifer Claire Leonpacher, 62, passed away suddenly in the early morning of Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Tiki Island. Her beloved husband of 21 years, James C. (Jim) Davis, was by her side. Jenifer leaves behind a tremendous legacy of caring, organizing, researching and above all, serving God's children in any capacity.
Jenifer was born in Lafayette, La, the first child of Alfred and Shirley Leonpacher. She inherited a beautiful smile from her mother and people often said they looked just alike. She believed in a spirit of service and lived that daily. Jenifer loved time spent with dear friends and family and made sure to plan time with them, they were important to her.
Jenifer graduated from Comeaux High School in Lafayette and went on to acquire a BA from Louisiana State University in Computer Science. She earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her work career included Price Waterhouse, Carolina Power and Light and Enron Engineering and Construction, which was followed by working for Moody Methodist Church in Galveston as executive assistant to the senior pastor. Jenifer dedicated herself to helping the church run smoothly as well as the many other hats that she wore in her service to the community there.
Jenifer was a tremendous cook who thoroughly enjoyed experimenting and feeding a crowd or most especially her bestie and husband, Jim. Experimentation, fermentation, sprouting, finding new seasonings, teaching, making old standbys taste amazing. She found great joy in finding healthy meals and vegetarian food was a passion. Jenifer loved color and Indian food and laughing and gardening and was an avid animal lover. She was a member of the Master Gardeners, Zeta Tau Alpha, and active in Moody Methodist Church.
Jenifer is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Shirley Leonpacher, her brother Stefan Leonpacher and her stepson Michael Davis. She is survived by her husband James C. Davis, her sister Leslie Leonpacher, stepson James C. Davis, Jr., sister-in-law Maria Breaux and husband Mike, niece Anne Leonpacher Walsh and husband Frank, nephews Andrew Leonpacher and wife Alexandra, Michael Leonpacher and wife Carrianna, along with great nieces and nephews and godchildren and beloved friends all of whom were a source of great joy.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Moody Memorial First Methodist Church or the Galveston Island Humane Society.
