LA MARQUE, TX — Memorial Services for Furman Wesley Cohen, Jr. will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 with a Viewing at 5:00 pm followed by the Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Both will be held at A Psalm of Life, under the direction of Dorthea and Delece Jones, located at 1117 Bayou Road, La Marque, Texas 77568 with Rev. Malcolm Dotson, officiating.
Furman passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 peacefully with his family by his side.
He was born in Texas City, Texas on December 3, 1967 to Furman Wesley Cohen, Sr. and Lee Artist Lewis Cohen. Wesley, as he was affectionally called, was educated in the La Marque Independent School District and received his High School Diploma in 1988. He accepted Christ at Rising Star Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. D. N. Benford, Sr. Wesley was loved and nurtured, especially by his mother and his family.
He was employed by two local grocery stores in the Community, one of which was Newman's where he served as the grocery sacker at both stores. He was a dedicated worker and was so proud of his job and of his accomplishments. The customers loved him and treated him with love and respect. Wesley later worked for Gulf Coast Center cleaning the vans and offering janitorial services, until his retirement. He then started attending Amandole HCS for day habilitation services, where they continued taking him out into the Community, which he loved.
Wesley was preceded in death by his Parents and leaves to cherish his memories, a Devoted and Caring Sister, Vicki L. Ward; Nephew, Johnny Ward, Jr.; Bonus Sister, Sheronda Earls; Special Pup, Panda; Gulf Coast Center Family and a host of other family members and friends.
