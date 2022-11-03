Furman Wesley Cohen, Jr.

LA MARQUE, TX — Memorial Services for Furman Wesley Cohen, Jr. will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 with a Viewing at 5:00 pm followed by the Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Both will be held at A Psalm of Life, under the direction of Dorthea and Delece Jones, located at 1117 Bayou Road, La Marque, Texas 77568 with Rev. Malcolm Dotson, officiating.

Furman passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 peacefully with his family by his side.

