McCartney

Services for Sandra McCartney will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Nolan River Road Baptist Church in Cleburne, Texas 76033

Sims

Services for Harriet Sims will be held at 12p-2p, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3515 Broadway Galveston, Texas

Larson

Services for Harry Larson will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown, Texas

Davenport

Services for Joyce Davenport will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

Lawrence Overshown

Services for Linda Lawrence Overshown will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock

