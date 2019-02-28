Kay Quire, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in League City, TX on February 23rd, 2019.

Kay is survived by her daughter Sherry Quire, granddaughter Kristen Karsten, brother Terry Finkle and wife Lyn Finkle, nieces Stacy Finkle and Tracie Finkle, brother Gary Finkle and wife Shirley Finkle, niece Kary Newsome, step-father Sherman Landon and her precious dog Bella.

Kay had the kindest and most gentle soul. She had a wonderful life living with her devoted daughter and granddaughter.

The family asks that you respect their request for privacy at this time.

