GALVESTON—Andrea Gail Woodard Toussant age 70 of Galveston passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. She was born October 9, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to Lucille Gilliam and Elmer Woodard.
Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 5827 Avenue T Galveston, Texas 77551.
