Gerald Davis Graham

Gerald (Jerry) Davis Graham, 74, died peacefully under hospice care on November 7, 2018 at his home in Galveston surrounded by family. He fought a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer for almost five years.
Jerry was born in New York City on November 21, 1943 to Herbert Glenn and Bernadine Jeanne Graham. He attended the University of North Carolina and at the age of 23 he was the youngest salesman ever hired by Pitney Bowes in Atlanta, GA. His career with PB spanned over 32 years when he retired as Director of their south west division. Jerry and his wife, Pam, moved to Jamaica Beach, TX in 1999 where Jerry began creating art. He was invited to participate in Galveston's Art Walk where he displayed his art for 16 years. Jerry's legacy will live on in the beautiful art pieces he created.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his-in-laws, Ralph and Ruth Cagle, sister-in-law, Shirley Williams Burke, brothers-in-law, Charles Williams and Thomas Burke, and daughter, Jacqueline Michelle Graham.
His survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Pamela Cagle Graham, son, Scott Davis Graham, sister, June Greenoe (Bart), brother, John Graham (Sharon), sisters-in-law, Gwen Jackson (Vernon), Brenda Segars (Ted), Wanda Allen, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private service will be held at a later date.
