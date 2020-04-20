Nina Gay Mora Lane passed from this life Friday April 17, 2020 after a brief, but courageous struggle against cancer. Born in 1953 to Jim and Nina Beth Mora, her childhood was spent with family and friends on Mora Lane, a one-block sanctuary of happy memories. Graduating from La Marque High School in 1971, Gay soon met Dale Lane and their marriage in 1974 would bring them to a home near her old neighborhood, where they raised their beloved daughter Sarah. Gay's career carried her from UTMB Galveston to work in a florist shop where she mastered the art of bow-making and arrangements, and on to a long-time position with the Galveston County Health District. Even after retirement, she held part-time employment in various local businesses. When her father passed away, there was never a doubt that Gay's mother Nina Beth would move into her own apartment at the Lane's where "Nonnie" received loving care for the rest of her life. However, Gay's greatest career move was to become "GG" to her grandson, Hudson. Watching him frequently, she was always ready to read a book to Hudsy or play a game with this child she so dearly loved.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Nina Beth Mora. She leaves to cherish her love and memories her husband Dale Lane and her daughter Sarah Lane Shaner along with Sarah's husband Andrew Shaner and their son Hudson, as well as numerous cousins and friends. Her two long-time friends already miss her: Alice Cornish who worked tirelessly to help Gay as her health waned and Donna Reznicek, a companion since Gay was two years old. For those who knew Gay well, she will be remembered as a force of nature in a small package, always ready to greet a friend and enjoy a laugh. It is a better world because she was here. And, Gay loved Elvis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gay's memory may be made to an animal rescue organization.
