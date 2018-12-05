Leslie Meagan Belinsky passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on December 2, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Services in celebration of Leslie’s life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., December 8, at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
For full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/webster-tx/leslie-belinsky-8077206
