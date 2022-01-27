ALGOA — Mr. Robert "Bob" Stephen Vanzant passed from this life Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022, in Webster.
Born April 13, 1941 in Mount Dora, Florida, Mr. Vanzant had been a resident of Algoa since 1986, previously of Hitchcock. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, attended Peace Lutheran Church and was a contract administrator with Todd Ship Yard for 31 years. Bob was a former Hitchcock I. S. D. school board member and coached Red Raiders Youth Football. He enjoyed fishing, camping, growing his orchard trees, woodworking and traveling. But nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy (Gray) Vanzant; brother, David "Bud" Vanzant.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 58 years, Shirley Vanzant; son, Scott Vanzant and wife, Kim of Montgomery, Texas; daughters, Laura (Vanzant) Robinson and husband, Kevin of League City, Emily (Vanzant) Dorsett of Algoa; sisters, Judy Gunn and Joy Powell of Florida; grandchildren, Kyle Kadlecek and wife, Victoria, Payton Smith and husband, Chris, Jacob Robinson, Zachary Robinson, Luke Robinson, Robbie Vanzant, Madison Vanzant; great-grandchildren, Rhett Smith, Mesa Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Matthew Brackman officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Kadlecek, Jacob Robinson, Zachary Robinson, Luke Robinson, Chris Smith and Robbie Vanzant.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Bob's name to Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591 or American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.